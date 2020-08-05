Leading underworld figure Eron Ranasinghe alias ‘SF Lokka’ was shot dead this morning at the Dahaiyagama in Anuradhapura, police said.

They said unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at a car in which SF Lokka had travelled. The hybrid vechicle of SF Lokka was gutted in fire after the shooting.

“SF Lokka” had reportedly joined the Army on March 2, 2007 and had reportedly deserted his post at the Special Forces Regiment on June 15, 2015.

He is also the main accused in the murder of nightclub owner Wasantha de Zoysa in 2015.

Alexander Wasantha Wickrama de Zoysa, an ex-Karate champion who is said to be the owner of several Guinness World Records, was hacked to death by a gang during a brutal attack on his night club.