Shashi Weerawansa released on bail

Shashi Weerawansa, the wife of National Freedom Front (NFF) Leader Wimal Weerawansa was today (May 31) released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe ordered Shashi Weerawansa to be released on a cash bail of Rs.50,000 with two sureties of Rs.5 million. The Court also issued an order preventing the accused from leaving the country.

On May 27, Shashi Weerawansa was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment after she was found guilty of producing forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport. She was also imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000.

Later, the attorneys representing Shashi Weerawansa filed an appeal challenging the prison sentence handed down to their client. They had also submitted a bail application requesting the court to release the client on bail until the conclusion of the hearing of the appeal.

The appeal and the bail applications were called before Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The bail application was fixed for consideration this morning.