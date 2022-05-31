Gazette issued detailing functions of Ministries of Sri Lanka

42 Department, Statutory Boards and State Corporations including the Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), Board of Investment (BOI) and the Colombo Port City Economic Commission have been gazetted under the Defence Ministry which is under Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Extraordinary Gazette to assign duties and function of 26 Ministries has been issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to the Gazette, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will oversee 57 bodies that come under the Ministries of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

The gazette stated that all subjects and functions of Department, Statutory Boards and State Corporations which are not specifically assigned to a Minister will continue to be vested with the President.

Read the complete Gazette notification