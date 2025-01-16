Shooting in front of Mannar court claims two lives, injures two

Posted by Editor on January 16, 2025 - 10:35 am

Two individuals were killed, and two others sustained injuries in a shooting incident near the Mannar Court this morning (January 16).

The attack occurred around 9:20 AM on the road in front of the court. According to police reports, two gunmen arrived on a scooter and carried out the shooting using a pistol.

The victims had reportedly come to the Mannar Court for a case hearing when the assailants opened fire.

All four individuals injured in the incident were rushed to the Mannar Hospital, but two succumbed to their injuries before admission. The remaining two are currently receiving treatment.

Police investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.