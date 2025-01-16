Sri Lanka President joins ‘Invest in Sri Lanka’ round table in China
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a four-day state visit to China, participated in the ‘Invest in Sri Lanka – Round Table Meeting 2025’ today (January 16).
The event, organized by both public and private sector entities, aimed to promote investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.
A number of prominent Chinese companies attended the session, including China Tianying Inc. (CNTY), China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., China Communications Construction Company Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC Group), Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), China Energy International Group Company Ltd., and The Guangzhou Public Transport Group, among others.
