Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Posted by Editor on January 15, 2025 - 6:21 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a four-day state visit to China, held an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon (January 15) at the Great Hall of the People.

Upon President Dissanayake’s arrival at the Great Hall, he was warmly welcomed by President Xi Jinping. The welcoming ceremony was conducted with great honor, including a ceremonial gun salute.

Following an initial exchange of pleasantries, bilateral talks commenced between the two leaders. During the discussions, President Xi Jinping emphasized China’s readiness to work closely with Sri Lanka to usher in a new era of development.

President Xi also highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries, emphasizing the close friendship that has endured for decades. He reiterated China’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with Sri Lanka in the future.

At the conclusion of the official meeting, both sides signed several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas such as the economy, social development, and industry.

The Sri Lankan delegation accompanying President Dissanayake included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake; and Director General of the Government Information Department H.S.K.J. Bandara.