Shooting incident in Elpitiya claims another life

One person has been shot dead in the area of Uragasmanhandiya in Elpitiya this evening (August 24).

This is the third shooting incident reported in the country today.

Earlier today, a businessman was killed after two unidentified men who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at him at Kurusa Handiya in Batapotha, Gampaha.

Meanwhile, another two men who arrived on a motorcycle had shot a man at Katuwila in Ahungalla.

Police said the victim was admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital with wounds and is currently receiving treatment.