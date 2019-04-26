A shootout between security forces personnel and an armed group has been reported during a search operation at Sainthamaruthu, Kalmunai in Ampara District, a short while ago.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara noted that the raid was being conducted by the Army and the Police STF.

According to the STF, the shootout occurred when they attempted to raid a location believed to have been used for the manufacturing suicide vests.

Police said an explosion was also reported when security forces attempted to search a man in Saindamarudu.