Singer Chandra Kumara Kandanarachchi passes away

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2024 - 10:22 am

Sri Lankan singer Chandra Kumara Kandanarachchi passed away this morning (March 26) at the age of 76.

According to reports, he died while receiving treatment at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama.

He was well-known for a number of hit songs including ‘Age Sinahawa Thahanam’, ‘Pem Benda Sith Benda’, ‘Ganga Nadee Theerayedi Eda’, ‘Sithe Sathuta Jeewithaye’, ‘Gama Mahanuwarai’, and ‘Sath Dinakin Obe’.