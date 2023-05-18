Singer Christopher Paul passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Christopher Paul passed away at the age of 87.

According to family sources, Christopher Paul passed away this morning (May 18).

Christopher Paul was the number one and most in-demand star of the 60s and 70s era.

After successfully passing as a ‘A’ grade singer, his first song ‘Pena Vile Meda Olu Male’ recorded as a duet with his younger sister Bernedeth Paul in 1958.

‘Ela Dola Ganga’, ‘Ha Mal Pipenne’, ‘Katuroda Gammane’, ‘Wathura Nala’, ‘Rosa Malak dutuwama’, ‘Menika Menika’, ‘Veena vile meda olu male’, ‘Muthu bello’ are some of his popular songs that are still broadcast on Sri Lankan radio channels.

Christopher Paul’s Popular song “Ha Mal Pipenne” which was created in 1958, is still sung by all generations.

Adihettige Christopher Emmanuel Paul was born on 10th April 1936 as the eldest son of S.A. Paul, an ex-army officer and an employee of the Registrar General’s Department, who resided in Moratumulla, Moratuwa.

Christopher Paul received primary and secondary education from St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa.