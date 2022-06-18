Six Policemen injured and Nine arrested in Athurugiriya fuel station clash

Nine persons including a woman have been arrested following a clash between the public and Police at a filling station in Athurugiriya last night (June 17).

They said a group of people who were waiting in a queue to get fuel behaved in a riotous manner demanding for fuel even though the petrol shed had run out of fuel.

Six Police officers sustained injuries in the clashes and were admitted to the Homagama Hospital.

The arrested are to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate today, the police said.