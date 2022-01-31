SJB lacks strength to lead country – Patali

The Samagai Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is not strong or powerful enough to face the current crisis that is affecting the country, SJB MP Patalai Champika Ranawaka said.

He also said shifting of power from one party to another cannot resolve problems in the country and there needs to be a broad social programme.

He added the SJB was formed as a result of the UNP dodging the opportunity to rule the country in 2015.

Ranawaka while noting that his political career was not decided by being a member of a main political party for a long period or from being a member of a family with political affiliations, said his stand in the political firmament will be decided in the future by prevailing social and political conditions of the time.

In an interview with a weekend newspaper, Ranawaka also said though he is capable of developing and taking the country forward if he becomes the leader of this country, this was not the right time to disclose whether he would contest the Presidential election or not.

(Source: Ceylon Today)