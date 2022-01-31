Army to begin mobile vaccination drive

A mobile vaccination service to provide the booster vaccine to the public will be launched soon, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He urged all Sri Lankans to get the booster vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves from the new COVID variant, Omicron.

He said that the Sri Lanka Army and the Armed Forces were engaged in special vaccination activities and that a mobile vaccination program too would be launched to further enhance such efforts.

He said that there has been an increase in the number of COVID infections in recent days and urged the public to get the booster vaccine as soon as possible.

(Source: Daily News – By Subashini Senanayake)