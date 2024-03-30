SLFP leadership overhaul: Amaraweera, Lasantha, Duminda stripped of party positions
The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) removed Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, and MP Duminda Dissanayake from their respective party positions today (March 30).
Consequently, SLFP’s Mahiyanganaya Constituency Organizer, K. P. Gunawardena, was appointed to the post of National Organizer, which was previously held by MP Duminda Dissanayake.
Meanwhile, former Western Provincial Minister Hector Bethmage replaced State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna as the Treasurer.
Former Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake was appointed as the Senior Vice President to replace Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.
The decision was made at a special meeting convened by party leader Maithripala Sirisena at SLFP headquarters this morning, March 30th.
Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera announced that he, together with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna and MP Duminda Dissanayake, will take legal action against their removal from the posts they held in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).
