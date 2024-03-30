Sri Lanka’s security forces deploy over 10,000 personnel to guard churches on Easter Sunday

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2024 - 10:30 am

A special security program is being implemented around Catholic churches for Easter Sunday, announced Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

A comprehensive security plan involving approximately 6,837 police officers, 470 Special Task Force (STF) officers, and nearly 2,900 armed forces personnel will be enacted.

The Police Spokesperson also requests the general public to call 118, 119, or 1927 to report any concerns.