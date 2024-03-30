Sri Lanka’s security forces deploy over 10,000 personnel to guard churches on Easter Sunday
Posted by Editor on March 30, 2024 - 10:30 am
A special security program is being implemented around Catholic churches for Easter Sunday, announced Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.
A comprehensive security plan involving approximately 6,837 police officers, 470 Special Task Force (STF) officers, and nearly 2,900 armed forces personnel will be enacted.
The Police Spokesperson also requests the general public to call 118, 119, or 1927 to report any concerns.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s security forces deploy over 10,000 personnel to guard churches on Easter Sunday March 30, 2024
- Online platform targeting swift removal of child sexual abuse content launched March 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka calls for debt-restructuring proposals from dealer managers March 29, 2024
- Former President Maithripala Sirisena ordered to court appearance on April 4 March 28, 2024
- Sri Lanka confident of meeting conditions for IMF funding soon – report March 28, 2024