SLPP inks MoU with 10 political parties
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna signs memorandum of understanding with 10 political parties.
The signing of the MoU took place at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo.
Accordingly, 10 political parties, which do not represent parliament and have not previously represented the joint opposition have entered into an agreement with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.
The signatories to the MOU were as follows:
- Hemakumara Nanayakkara of Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya
- Sathasivam of Lanka Kamkaru Eksath Peramuna
- Kamal Nissanka of Liberal Party
- Sarath Manamendra of Nawa Sihala Urumaya
- Aruna de Soysa of Prajathnathravadi Jathika Viyaparaya
- Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman of Thamila Eksath Nidahas Permauna
- Sarath Wijeratne of Boomiputhra Pakshaya
- Jayantha Kulatunga of Eksath Lanka Maha Sabhawa
- S.J. Thushyantha of Elawar Prajathanthravadhi Peramuna
- Mubarak Abdul Majid of Muslim Ulama Pakshaya