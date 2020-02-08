The leaders of the SLPP government invited me on a couple of occasions before the presidential election to join them and accept the law and order portfolio, UNP MP Sarath Fonseka said yesterday.

He told a news briefing at the Opposition office, that he refused to accept the law and order portfolio saying he would have had to arrest a special individual in the party no sooner he assumed duties.

“They invited me on another occasion where they said I would be given any portfolio except the finance ministry. I refused that as well,” the MP said. “I am ready to work in any position where I can deliver my services to the best of my ability. However, it doesn’t mean that I would become anybody’s cat’s paw.

He said he was against a combination between Sajith Premadasa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa working together despite two UNP MPs had said it was the best available.

“Sajith Premadasa-led alliance will not form a government with Gotabaya Rajapaksa through discussions. However, if it happens to us with an election result, we will have to do it,” he said. “I am not ready to do politics with Gotabaya Rajapaksa because of the incompatibility in terms of vision and policies.”

Meanwhile, the MP said he was ready to consider alternative options if he was not given nominations to contest the upcoming general election.

“I am hoping to contest the election through the new alliance led by United National Party Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, he said and added that he would not enter Parliament through the National list but would do by contesting the election.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)