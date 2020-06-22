SLPP led alliance won’t obtain a majority – Kiriella

The Opposition says the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Alliance will not obtain a majority in Parliament following the upcoming General Election.

Speaking during a rally in Kandy Former Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will be able to form a new government following the election.

The Former MP claimed the present administration may obtain one or two seats more than the simple majority, adding however that such governments cannot function for long.

He said 29 seats are allocated to the North and Eastern provinces, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is hopeful that at least 25 members of Parliament will support them to form a government.

Kiriella claimed the SJB should be able to obtain the remaining seats from the South.

Former MP Kiriella also claimed the present administration failed to fulfill their promises.

He said the present administration failed to grant job appointments, the cost of living has increased steeply and the law and order situation is questionable.

Kiriella claimed the government has done nothing positive, adding therefore they won’t be able carry-out door-to-door canvassing at this election.

(Source: News Radio)