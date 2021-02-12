SLPP should not wash its dirty linen in public – Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thera
Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thera said the aim of the enemy is to create internal divisions within the SLPP Government.
He said, Minister Wimal Weerawansa has the right to express his views and observed that it was his thinking that the SLPP should create a suitable portfolio within the alliance to recognise the political contributions made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The Thera was speaking to the Media yesterday. He mentioned that what had raged in this country during the past three decades had not been a war, but a humanitarian operation to wipe out terrorism.
The Thera advised the SLPP to sort out its internal political wrangling amicably, instead of washing its dirty linen in public.
(Source: Ceylon Today – By Chathura Liyanage)
Most Reverend Sir.
Your Sermon in defence of the minister is acknowledged in the name of Peace and Cordiality. But Most Reverend Sir do please remind the Minister the story of * Vatu birds and the Veddah and also what happened to that Great Lady Sirimavo in the recent past when she lost her balance and threw all her left allies. She was i
ignomioslly bundled out of Parliament for seven Long years. Let that not happen to PODU JANA PERAMUNA.
Dear Minister act cautiosly and do not invite History to repeat itself.
There are many vultures and jackals fo;;owing your smell.