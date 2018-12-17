The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) should be given the positions of Opposition Leader and Chief Opposition Whip as they have 101 MPs, says MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

He said that the SLPP MPs are going to make a special request to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya in this connection, when the Parliament reconvenes tomorrow (18).

He said that their party is ready to be the Opposition led by Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The SLPP members are to sit in the Opposition in the Parliament tomorrow.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Ishara de Silva)