An army soldier has committed suicide by shooting himself at the Ranasevapura army camp in Anuradhapura, the police said.

They said the soldier sustained serious head injuries due to the gunfire when he was on duty. The 28-year-old victim, a resident of Digana area in Ehetuwewa, Galgamuwa was identified as Ekanayaka Mudiyanselage Dinesh Priyantha.