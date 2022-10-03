Speaker announces names of COPE & COPA members

The names of the Members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) have been announced.

Names were announced when Parliament convened this morning (October 03) under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, the following MPs have been nominated for the two committees:

Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE)

Jagath Pushpakumara Janaka Wakkumbura Lohan Ratwatte Indika Anuruddha Herath D.V. Chanaka Shantha Bandara Anura Dissanayaka Rauff Hakeem Patali Champika Ranawaka Mahindananda Aluthgamage Rohitha Abegunawardhana Harsha de Silva Eran Wickramarathne Nimal Lanza S.M.M. Muszhaaraff Nalin Bandara Jayamaha S.M.Marikkar Mujibur Rahuman Rohini Kumari Wijerathna Sanjeeva Edirimanna Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi Premnath C. Dolawatte Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam Rajika Wickramasinghe Madhura Withanage Ranjth Bandara

Committee on Public Accounts (COPA)

Mohan Priyadarshana De Siva Lasantha Alagiyawanna K. Kader Masthan Suren Raghavan Diana Gamage S.B. Dissanayake Tissa Attanayake Kabir Hashim Sarath Weerasekera Wimalaweera Dissanayake Niroshan Perera Sudarshini Fernandopulle J.C. Alawathuwala Ashok Abeysinghe Buddhika Pathirana Jayantha Samaraweera Hector Appuhamy Hesha Withanage Major Pradeep Undugoda Isuru Dodangoda Wasantha Yapabandara Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana D. Weerasingha Weerasumana Weerasinghe Charitha Herath Harini Amarasuriya