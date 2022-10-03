Speaker announces names of COPE & COPA members
Posted in Local News
The names of the Members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) have been announced.
Names were announced when Parliament convened this morning (October 03) under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.
Accordingly, the following MPs have been nominated for the two committees:
Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE)
- Jagath Pushpakumara
- Janaka Wakkumbura
- Lohan Ratwatte
- Indika Anuruddha Herath
- D.V. Chanaka
- Shantha Bandara
- Anura Dissanayaka
- Rauff Hakeem
- Patali Champika Ranawaka
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage
- Rohitha Abegunawardhana
- Harsha de Silva
- Eran Wickramarathne
- Nimal Lanza
- S.M.M. Muszhaaraff
- Nalin Bandara Jayamaha
- S.M.Marikkar
- Mujibur Rahuman
- Rohini Kumari Wijerathna
- Sanjeeva Edirimanna
- Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi
- Premnath C. Dolawatte
- Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha
- Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
- Rajika Wickramasinghe
- Madhura Withanage
- Ranjth Bandara
Committee on Public Accounts (COPA)
- Mohan Priyadarshana De Siva
- Lasantha Alagiyawanna
- K. Kader Masthan
- Suren Raghavan
- Diana Gamage
- S.B. Dissanayake
- Tissa Attanayake
- Kabir Hashim
- Sarath Weerasekera
- Wimalaweera Dissanayake
- Niroshan Perera
- Sudarshini Fernandopulle
- J.C. Alawathuwala
- Ashok Abeysinghe
- Buddhika Pathirana
- Jayantha Samaraweera
- Hector Appuhamy
- Hesha Withanage
- Major Pradeep Undugoda
- Isuru Dodangoda
- Wasantha Yapabandara
- Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
- M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana
- D. Weerasingha
- Weerasumana Weerasinghe
- Charitha Herath
- Harini Amarasuriya