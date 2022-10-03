Oct 03 2022 October 3, 2022 October 3, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Speaker announces names of COPE & COPA members

Parliament of Sri Lanka

The names of the Members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) have been announced.

Names were announced when Parliament convened this morning (October 03) under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, the following MPs have been nominated for the two committees:

Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE)

  1. Jagath Pushpakumara
  2. Janaka Wakkumbura
  3. Lohan Ratwatte
  4. Indika Anuruddha Herath
  5. D.V. Chanaka
  6. Shantha Bandara
  7. Anura Dissanayaka
  8. Rauff Hakeem
  9. Patali Champika Ranawaka
  10. Mahindananda Aluthgamage
  11. Rohitha Abegunawardhana
  12. Harsha de Silva
  13. Eran Wickramarathne
  14. Nimal Lanza
  15. S.M.M. Muszhaaraff
  16. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha
  17. S.M.Marikkar
  18. Mujibur Rahuman
  19. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna
  20. Sanjeeva Edirimanna
  21. Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi
  22. Premnath C. Dolawatte
  23. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha
  24. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
  25. Rajika Wickramasinghe
  26. Madhura Withanage
  27. Ranjth Bandara

Committee on Public Accounts (COPA)

  1. Mohan Priyadarshana De Siva
  2. Lasantha Alagiyawanna
  3. K. Kader Masthan
  4. Suren Raghavan
  5. Diana Gamage
  6. S.B. Dissanayake
  7. Tissa Attanayake
  8. Kabir Hashim
  9. Sarath Weerasekera
  10. Wimalaweera Dissanayake
  11. Niroshan Perera
  12. Sudarshini Fernandopulle
  13. J.C. Alawathuwala
  14. Ashok Abeysinghe
  15. Buddhika Pathirana
  16. Jayantha Samaraweera
  17. Hector Appuhamy
  18. Hesha Withanage
  19. Major Pradeep Undugoda
  20. Isuru Dodangoda
  21. Wasantha Yapabandara
  22. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
  23. M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana
  24. D. Weerasingha
  25. Weerasumana Weerasinghe
  26. Charitha Herath
  27. Harini Amarasuriya
