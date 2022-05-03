Special cash allowance to low-income families hit by economic crisis

The Sri Lanka Government will provide a special cash allowance as relief to identified low income families who are distressed due to the current economic crisis, for three months from May to July.

Relevant proposal was tabled by the Minister of Finance and Minister of Samurdhi.

Low income families entitled to Samurdhi, elderly, kidney and those disabled, have been severely affected by the current economic crisis in the country.

The Government has identified the need for immediate relief to low income families entitled to Samurdhi, elderly, kidney and disability allowances and their families on the waiting list.

Contingent Emergency Response Components in projects funded by the World Bank Group will provide the necessary funding for this, the Department of Government Information said in a statement.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposals to provide special cash allowance to identified families from May to July.