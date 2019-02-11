The Court of Appeal today rejected the preliminary objection filed by Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, challenging the jurisdiction of the Special High Court to hear a case filed against him.

The case was fixed for February 22 by the High Court.

The former defense secretary and six others were indicted on charges of misappropriating Rs.49 million in connection with the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.