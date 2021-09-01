Special tri-member bench to hear Easter attacks case

The Chief Justice has appointed a special three-member panel of judges to hear the case regarding the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Justice Damith Thotawatte will chair the Trial at Bar. Justices Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe comprise the three member bench.

The appointment of the Trial at Bar comes following a request tabled by Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam to Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.