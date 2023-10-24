Sri Lanka approves visa-free entry for tourists from 07 countries

October 24, 2023

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved plans to waive visa fees for tourists visiting Sri Lanka from seven countries.

This includes China, Russia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

This decision was reached as a pilot project until March 31, 2024, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Priantha Fernando said the decision was reached to rebuild Sri Lanka’s tourism sector.