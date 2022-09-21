Sri Lanka Army Sportspersons represented International sports given promotions and cash incentives

The Army-groomed sportsmen and sportswomen who shone distinctively in the field of international sports were invited on yesterday morning (September 20) to the Commander’s office at the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters to receive appreciative compliments and cash incentives.

Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army met sport stars who brought fame to the country and the Army alike commended their achievements and talked to each one of them in the presence of the Director Sports of the Army.

Those international achievers included Sergeant M.M Theekshana, the widely known Sri Lankan cricket player of the Sri Lanka Army who is a member of the Sri Lankan Cricket team who won the Asia Cup Championship – 2022, Corporal T.T Algama, Corporal K.B.Y De Silva and Corporal M.A.I.J Perera, all of them in the Sri Lankan National Netball team who won the Asian Netball Championship – 2022 and the Bodybuilder, Corporal R.A.D.P Rajapaksha who won the Bronze Medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship – 2022.

At the same time, the Army Chief in recognition of their achievements instructed respective authorities to promote the above achievers in rank in an attempt to stimulate them further.

Accordingly, Private M.M Theekshana was elevated to the rank of Sergeant, Private T.T Algama, to the rank of Corporal, Private K.B.Y De Silva to the rank of Corporal and Private M.A.I.J Perera to the rank of Corporal during the same occasion.

The Commander of the Army, appreciative of their international achievements afterwards awarded financial incentives to Sergeant M.M Theekshana, Netball Team Members and Bodybuilder Lance Corporal R.A.D.P Rajapaksha extending his best wishes for their future.

Major General WASS Wanasinghe RSP USP ndu, Commander, Security Forces Mullaittivu, Major General WBSM Abeysekera RSP USP, Director General Financial Management and Brigadier KAWNH Bandaranayake USP, Director, Army Sports were also present during the brief occasion.