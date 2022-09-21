Mahanayaka Theros write to Sri Lankan President over electricity tariff hike, want policy on electricity

The Mahanayake Theros of the four main Buddhist sects in the country are asking the President to prepare an electricity tariff policy that provides concessions to sacred places.

In a letter dated 20th September, 2022 to the President Ranil Wickremesinghe by Mahanayake Theros says that the people who are suffering from the economic crisis are contributing to the existence of temples all over the country, disregarding religious and other differences.

The Mahanayake Theros urge that the existing economic crisis be solved soon to create a more secure nation.