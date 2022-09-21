Mahanayaka Theros write to Sri Lankan President over electricity tariff hike, want policy on electricity
Posted in Local News
The Mahanayake Theros of the four main Buddhist sects in the country are asking the President to prepare an electricity tariff policy that provides concessions to sacred places.
In a letter dated 20th September, 2022 to the President Ranil Wickremesinghe by Mahanayake Theros says that the people who are suffering from the economic crisis are contributing to the existence of temples all over the country, disregarding religious and other differences.
The Mahanayake Theros urge that the existing economic crisis be solved soon to create a more secure nation.
The policy on electricity is “SOLD AT THE PRICE OF COST PLUS MAINTENANCE AND BUILDING COST OF THE GRID PLUS EMPLOYEES SALARIES. USERS OF ELECTRICITY NEED TO PAY FOR WHAT THEY USE”. Very simple. Same goes for MAHA- ANU- and KUDA- nayakas and all colour of robe wearers.