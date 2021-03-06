Mar 06 2021 March 6, 2021 March 6, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 497.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 83 year old male, a resident of Dodamgoda.
  2. A female, a resident of Colombo 09.
  3. 65 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
  4. 77 year old female, a resident of Battaramulla.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

