Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 497.

The following deaths have been reported:

83 year old male, a resident of Dodamgoda. A female, a resident of Colombo 09. 65 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa. 77 year old female, a resident of Battaramulla.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka