Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 511.

The following deaths have been reported:

81 year old female, a resident of Uduvil. 76 year old male, a resident of Horape. 57 year old male, a resident of Akurana. 62 year old male, a resident of Ragama.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka