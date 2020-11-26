Nov 26 2020 November 26, 2020 November 27, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 99.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 87 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
    2. 80 year old male, a resident of Bambalapitiya.
    3. 73 year old female, a resident of Peliyagoda.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB