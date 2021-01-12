Jan 12 2021 January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 244.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
  2. 47 year old male, a resident of Hanwella.
  3. 84 year old female, a resident of Matale.
  4. 65 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

