Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 208.
The following deaths have been reported:
-
- 67 year old male, a resident of Alayadiwembu.
- 91 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 65 year old male, a resident of Agalawatta.
- 63 year old male, a resident of Dharga Town.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
