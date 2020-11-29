Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 116.

The following deaths have been reported:

50 year old female, a resident of Colombo 02. 48 year old male, a resident of Gothatuwa. 73 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa. 70 year old male, a resident of Chilaw. 51 year old female, a resident of Akuressa. 90 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13. 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.

