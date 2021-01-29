Jan 29 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 305.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 65 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
  2. 67 year old female, a resident of Panadura.
  3. 58 year old male, a resident of Galle.
  4. 90 year old female, a resident of Kalutara.
  5. 80 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
  6. 43 year old female, a resident of Piliyandala.
  7. 63 year old male, a resident of Saindamarudu.
  8. 66 year old female, a resident of Ratnapura.

