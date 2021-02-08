Sri Lanka confirms 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 365.

The following deaths have been reported:

95 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15. 61 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura. 50 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala. 70 year old male, a resident of Negombo. 45 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12. 76 year old female, a resident of Kayts. 61 year old male, a resident of Horana. 42 year old male, a resident of Gurudeniya. 73 year old male, a resident of Mawanella.

