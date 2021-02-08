Sri Lanka confirms 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 365.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 95 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 61 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura.
- 50 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala.
- 70 year old male, a resident of Negombo.
- 45 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12.
- 76 year old female, a resident of Kayts.
- 61 year old male, a resident of Horana.
- 42 year old male, a resident of Gurudeniya.
- 73 year old male, a resident of Mawanella.
