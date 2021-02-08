Citizens between 30-60 years to be vaccinated from March

Steps are being taken to provide COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens between the ages 30 and 60 years from March 1, State Minister Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle said.

She said that 4,000 centers have been planned to be utilized for this task.

The State Minister said it is expected to operate at least 2,000 centres daily and will vaccinate about 300 people from each of these centres.

“We will commence this vaccination in the first week of March. We will be able to vaccinate 600,000 people a day. Priority lists have been prepared and action will be taken accordingly, ” she said.

Meanwhile, as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, a total of 161,773 individuals have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far since the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 29 and Dr. Fernandopulle said that so far no major side effects have been reported after giving 161,773 vaccines. “But any vaccine can have side effects. It means the body reacts to it,” she said.