Sri Lanka Cricket lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has fully lifted the ban imposed on Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka.
This decision was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at its October 13 meeting after receiving recommendation from the Independent Inquiry Committee appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which was tasked with investigating the impact of the criminal allegations against Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka in Australia.
The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) imposed an indefinite ban on Danushka Gunathilaka in November 2022, when he was charged and arrested on allegations of sexual assault a woman in Australia during his travel as a member of the Sri Lanka National Cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2022.
The inquiry committee had been tasked with investigating the impact of the criminal allegations against Gunathilaka in Australia. It was headed by retired High Court Judge Sisira Ratnayake and consisted of Attorneys-at-Law Niroshana Perera and Asela Ranawaka.
This suspension was pending the outcome of legal proceedings and was imposed considering the impact of his actions on the reputation of Cricket and the country.
The inquiry committee has also cautioned Danushka Gunathilaka to always uphold his status as a representative of the nation in all his future actions.
What happened to the Disciplinary code for cricketers, No wonder…Sri Lankan cricket is at such a low ebb.
No discipline, no morale. No pride. Cricketers of the calibre of Stanley Jayasinghe, Anura Tennekoon, Arjuna,Murali,Sanga,Mahela, are hard to find in the present day team.What a shame Board of Control.
Lifting the ban is a good move. Cricketer Danushka Gunathilake already got his punishment by spending a week in Prison. Subsequently he received a travel ban and compelled to report to police every day (for 11 months!). Later he was release buy the Auz courts. It is unfair to punish a person multiple times for the same accusation! Just look at Kushal Mendis. How many times he broke the code of conduct in SL Cricket? Yet, he is batting for SL. In my opinion, Danushka should be given a severe warning and allow him to play cricket. Looking at our lousy cricketers engaging in WC in India, we need cricketers!