Sri Lanka declares emergency on drinking water crisis

Posted by Editor on August 23, 2023 - 2:39 pm

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has called for the drinking water requirements to be considered an emergency situation.

Prime Minister Gunawardena said that joint measures are expected to be taken by an emergency action committee.

He further said, the program will be executed by the Ministries of Water Supply, Irrigation, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Local Government, and Provincial Councils.

The secretaries of these three ministries will form the committee, and the institutions attached to these ministries will also be involved in the process.