Sri Lanka declares emergency on drinking water crisis
Posted by Editor on August 23, 2023 - 2:39 pm
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has called for the drinking water requirements to be considered an emergency situation.
Prime Minister Gunawardena said that joint measures are expected to be taken by an emergency action committee.
He further said, the program will be executed by the Ministries of Water Supply, Irrigation, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Local Government, and Provincial Councils.
The secretaries of these three ministries will form the committee, and the institutions attached to these ministries will also be involved in the process.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- India will continue developmental assistance to Sri Lanka in every possible area: Jaishankar August 23, 2023
- Sri Lanka declares emergency on drinking water crisis August 23, 2023
- Sri Lanka seeks enhanced air connectivity with India’s Odisha State August 23, 2023
- Two Sri Lankan Parliamentarians suspended after uproar in Parliament of Sri Lanka August 23, 2023
- Sri Lanka to provide allowances for kidney patients, disabled and elderly persons from August 25 August 23, 2023