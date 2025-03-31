Sri Lanka exports canned fish on a large scale for the first time

March 31, 2025

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step in its fisheries industry by exporting canned fish on a large scale for the first time, marking a major milestone in the country’s economic and trade development.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, shared the news in a Facebook post yesterday (March 30), highlighting the progress made in the local canned fish industry.

Many Sri Lankans who have been accustomed to importing canned fish were surprised by the announcement.

To verify the news, Minister Abeysinghe contacted the Director General of the Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, Mr. S.J. Kahawatta. According to Mr. Kahawatta, this is the first time Sri Lanka has exported canned fish on such a large scale.

He stated that considerable effort has been made to enhance quality and set industry standards, leading to the launch of an Export-Oriented Production Process.

The new government is focused on reducing imports and strengthening local industries. As a result, Sri Lanka’s domestic canned fish demand is now entirely met by local producers, except for certain fish species that are not found in Sri Lankan waters.

The first export order has been sent to the Middle East, which Mr. Kahawatta believes this is just the beginning of Sri Lanka’s entry into the global canned fish market.

Currently, the country’s production capacity is 500,000 cans, with 200,000 cans allocated for export. However, to further enhance processing quality, the industry requires refrigerated fishing boats, with each boat costing around 10 million rupees.

Minister Abeysinghe emphasized that this development presents a lucrative business opportunity for investors, as the government is committed to further strengthening the canned fish industry.

He also assured that the government is not following policies that allow the import of low-quality fish while benefiting a few politicians through commissions.

“This is a good start. Those who feel uncomfortable about it can continue to be uncomfortable,” Minister Abeysinghe concluded in his statement.