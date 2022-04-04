Sri Lanka Freedom Party quit Government

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to quit as a government coalition and will sit independently in Parliament.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena will make a special announcement in Parliament tomorrow (April 05).

This was confirmed by SLFP member and State Minister Duminda Dissanayake to the media.

He said the parliamentary group of the party had convened a meeting today while the fourteen parliamentarians of the SLFP had decided to quit the government and act independently at tomorrow’s parliamentary session.

According to sources the SLFP met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for urgent talks this afternoon (April 04) but discussions failed.

Meanwhile the state ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Duminda Dissanayake and Priyankara Jayaratne have resigned from their respective ministerial portfolios.