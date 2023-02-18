Sri Lanka Government prioritises Economic recovery, maintaining law & order – President
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged to prioritise the country’s economic recovery while ensuring that law and order is maintained to prevent anarchy.
The President made a commitment to restore the country’s economy and establish a functioning democratic society before the end of this year.
Speaking at the ‘Imagine’ 32nd Rotary District Conference in Colombo this morning (February 18), the President emphasised the importance of economic recovery and improving citizens’ quality of life. He affirmed that all government decisions would be based on these priorities.
In his address, President Wickremesinghe stated that democracy depends on the maintenance of public order which requires law and order. He underscored that without these essential components, democracy would be replaced by anarchy. He assured the audience that he would do his utmost to prevent such a scenario from occurring.
The President lauded the Rotary District 3220 for its invaluable assistance during past crises, such as the anti-polio campaign, tsunami, and medicine shortages.
He also stated that following the country’s economic recovery, next year it would be in a position to decide on the future it wants, with the use of the ballot.
Several distinguished figures were in attendance at the ‘Imagine’ 32nd Rotary District Conference, including the Conference Chairman and Past President Anisha Dharmadasa, the District Governor of Sri Lanka and Maldives Pubudu de Zoysa, and the District Advisor on Public Image and Past President Pradeep Amirthanayagam.
All of these individuals provided their valuable perspectives on the conference’s theme and emphasised the importance of community service.
Additionally, the event was graced by the presence of Ms. Valarie Wafer, who represented Rotary International President Jennifer Jones.
(President’s Media)
How does this idiot maintain law and order by violating franchise rights of citizens ?
Ranil,
get ready to stay in prison in your old age under next NPP government .
Franchise rights?
We all know the outcome of Local Govt elections where a mob of ultra-corrupt Local Govt Councillors get elected to office and grab as much land and development as possible.
This Local Govt elections are being showcased by the corrupt and inefficient Sajith-Jalani-Balavegaya and the outdated socialist NPP.
The leader of the Sajith-Jalani-Balavegay is an intellectually retarded person. The NPP/JVP leader is max. corrupt.
I will support NPP if AKD resigns as leader of the JVP and hands over leadership to the smiley lady in the Party.