Sri Lanka grants Adani Green Energy provisional approvals for wind projects

Adani Green Energy Ltd. was issued provisional approvals for an investment of over $500 million in two wind projects in Sri Lanka, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The provisional approvals are for two wind projects of 286MW in Mannar and 234MW in Pooneryn, he said.

He said this while addressing the officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority today (August 17) to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

Minister Wijesekera added that agreements will be signed next week, pertaining to 21 of the 46 projects that were delayed due to the CEB Act amendments.

He added measures are being taken to ratify another 26 renewable energy proposals from the expression of interests that were given provisional approval.

Other proposals are also expected to be evaluated within 30 days.