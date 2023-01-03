Sri Lanka increases Excise Duty on alcohol, cigarettes by 20%

The Government of Sri Lanka announced that the excise duty on all varieties of liquor, wine and beer will be increased by 20% as of midnight today (January 03).

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said the duty on cigarettes has been increased by 20% from January 1, 2023.

Accordingly, the excise duty on all varieties of liquor will be increased as follows:

Special arrack (750 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 206

Molasses, Palmyrah, Coconut and Processed Arrack (750 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 224

Locally-manufactured foreign arrack (750 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 266

Beer less than 5% (625 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 21

Beer more than 5% (625 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 39

Wine (625 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 50

Saké (625 ml) – tax increased by Rs. 17

Accordingly, the price of a stick of a cigarette which was at Rs. 90 will be increased to Rs. 105.

Meanwhile, the prices of sticks of cigarettes which stood at Rs. 85 and Rs. 70 will go up to Rs. 100 and Rs. 80, respectively.

A cigarette stick which used to cost Rs. 60 will hereafter be Rs. 70.

However, a stick of a cigarette not exceeding 60 mm in length, which was priced at Rs. 15 will be raised to Rs. 24.