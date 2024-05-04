Sri Lanka introduces mobile courts across three prisons

Sri Lanka introduced a mobile court system, funded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which was inaugurated on Friday (May 3) to facilitate bringing suspects to court via an online platform.

The pilot project of this mobile court system will allow inmates to give evidence online and conduct other legal proceedings orally from within the prison using modern technology without physically bringing the inmates to courts.

The section established within Agunukolapalassa prison was inaugurated by Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Additionally, mobile courtrooms were established in Matara and Galle prisons.