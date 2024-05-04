Sri Lankan Rupee emerges as one of the fastest-growing currencies worldwide

The Sri Lankan rupee has emerged as one of the fastest-growing currencies globally, according to Sri Lanka’s Finance State Minister, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

According to a statement from the Government Information Department, the minister highlighted the significant growth of the rupee, particularly in the first four months of this year, surpassing other currencies.

“In the first four months alone, the rupee has appreciated by 9.1 percent against the US dollar and by 12.7 percent against the euro,” he stated.

Minister Siyambalapitiya also emphasized that the rupee has strengthened by 10.8 percent against the British pound and by 11.4 percent against the Chinese yuan.

Additionally, he pointed out a notable increase of 21 percent against the Japanese yen, 9.5 percent against the Indian rupee, and 14.2 percent against the Australian dollar.