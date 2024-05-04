Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa holds talks with Sri Lankan President
Posted by Editor on May 4, 2024 - 6:35 pm
Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoko Kamikawa, met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 4) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
The discussions centered on Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process, economic recovery efforts, and potential investment initiatives by Japan in Sri Lanka.
Both parties stressed the significance of bilateral cooperation in tackling Sri Lanka’s economic challenges.
Minister Kamikawa arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (May 4) for a two-day official visit aimed at discussing Sri Lanka’s debt and economic restructuring process.
