Sri Lanka launched program to issue National Identity Cards for those without Birth Certificates
Sri Lanka Government launched a program to issue National Identity Cards (NIC) to people above the age of 40 who are unable to obtain a National Identity Card (NIC) due to the absence of a birth certificate.
Accordingly, Sri Lankan citizens above the age of 40 years, who have permanent residence in a Grama Niladhari division, and are registered in the voter’s register, who have not yet obtained a national identity card due to the absence of a birth certificate, will have the opportunity to apply for this.
A circular regarding this matter was issued to all Divisional Secretaries, Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons Pradeep Saputhanthri said.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka launched program to issue National Identity Cards for those without Birth Certificates August 29, 2023
- Over 80% of August tourist arrival target reached – SLTDA August 29, 2023
- FIFA lifts suspension on Football Federation of Sri Lanka August 28, 2023
- Court order issued preventing Protesters from entering Colombo August 28, 2023
- Sri Lanka suspended use of the class of antibiotics named Co-Amoxiclav August 28, 2023