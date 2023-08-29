Sri Lanka launched program to issue National Identity Cards for those without Birth Certificates

Sri Lanka Government launched a program to issue National Identity Cards (NIC) to people above the age of 40 who are unable to obtain a National Identity Card (NIC) due to the absence of a birth certificate.

Accordingly, Sri Lankan citizens above the age of 40 years, who have permanent residence in a Grama Niladhari division, and are registered in the voter’s register, who have not yet obtained a national identity card due to the absence of a birth certificate, will have the opportunity to apply for this.

A circular regarding this matter was issued to all Divisional Secretaries, Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons Pradeep Saputhanthri said.