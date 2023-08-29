Aug 29 2023 August 29, 2023 August 29, 2023 NoComment

Sri Lanka launched program to issue National Identity Cards for those without Birth Certificates

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2023 - 9:38 am

Sri Lanka National Identity Card - NIC Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Government launched a program to issue National Identity Cards (NIC) to people above the age of 40 who are unable to obtain a National Identity Card (NIC) due to the absence of a birth certificate.

Accordingly, Sri Lankan citizens above the age of 40 years, who have permanent residence in a Grama Niladhari division, and are registered in the voter’s register, who have not yet obtained a national identity card due to the absence of a birth certificate, will have the opportunity to apply for this.

A circular regarding this matter was issued to all Divisional Secretaries, Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons Pradeep Saputhanthri said.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY