Sri Lanka launches National Anticipatory Action Roadmap for 2026-2030

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 4, 2026 - 8:49 pm

Sri Lanka today (June 4) officially launched the National Anticipatory Action Roadmap 2026-2030 at Cinnamon Grand, Colombo, aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and climate resilience through proactive measures.

The roadmap was launched at a ceremony attended by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha as the Chief Guest. During the event, the first copy of the roadmap was presented to the Defence Secretary by Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Director of Preparedness and Planning Chathura Liyanarachchige.

Delivering the keynote address, the Defence Secretary stressed the importance of institutionalizing the principle of “Early Warning, Early Action” to ensure timely and effective responses to potential disasters.

Referring to recent extreme weather events, he said scientific forecasts should be used to initiate protective measures and deploy resources before hazards occur in order to reduce risks to lives and livelihoods.

The roadmap was developed under the guidance of DMC Director General Major General (Retd) Sampath Kotuwegoda and provides a framework for integrating scientific forecasting with preparedness and response mechanisms at the community level.

The initiative was supported by the World Food Programme (WFP). WFP Country Director and Representative Philip Ward highlighted the importance of collaboration in strengthening resilience to climate-related disasters and protecting food security.

The event was attended by senior representatives from the United Nations, Ministry of Defence, Department of Irrigation, National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Vision Lanka, as well as several government and non-governmental organizations.