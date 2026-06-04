Sri Lanka, UN discuss humanitarian cooperation and recovery efforts

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 4, 2026 - 9:21 pm

A meeting between Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi and United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (June 4) to discuss humanitarian cooperation and ongoing recovery efforts.

According to the President’s Media Division, discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding humanitarian partnership between Sri Lanka and the United Nations.

The meeting also reviewed rehabilitation and recovery work being carried out under the Government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme following the Ditwah cyclone.

Officials further discussed activities implemented under the Humanitarian Priorities Plan (HPP), which covered the period from December 2025 to April 2026.

Representatives of the United Nations, including Azam Bakeer Marker, Vageesha Perera and TCMNRT Cooray, also attended the meeting.